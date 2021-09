If we’re being honest with ourselves, nobody is truly safe for a rebuilding team under Steve Yzerman. Anthony Mantha seemed to be as safe as you could imagine when he signed a four-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings last Fall, and yet not even a year later, he’s getting ready for his first training camp as a member of the Washington Capitals. Professional hockey is a business, and rebuilding teams are almost always open for it.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO