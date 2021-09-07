CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 329 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Saint Augustine, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Saint Augustine Beach, South Ponte Vedra, Vilano Beach, Saint Augustine South, Guana River State Park, Saint Augustine Shores, Anastasia, Bakersville and Elkton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

