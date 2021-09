Partnership Lake Houston CEO Jenna Armstrong named Lance LaCour as the chamber of commerce's new president of economic development in a Sept. 8 news release. According to the release, LaCour will take over the role effective Nov. 1 after more than 16 years as president and CEO of the Katy Area Economic Development Council, during which LaCour helped attract thousands of jobs to the Katy area through robust expansion and business attraction projects.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO