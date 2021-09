A free skin cancer screening event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center. More skin cancers are diagnosed in the U.S. each year than all other cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society. It is estimated that one person dies from melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer – every hour. According to the Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center, “Hunterdon County has one of the highest rates of melanoma in the state. The key to prevention and the fight against skin cancer is early detection when most skin cancers can be treated successfully.”

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO