CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

OCC members visit pesticide-free lawn, garden

Tahlequah Daily Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission visited Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron for an afternoon tour of her pesticide-free lawn and garden. From left are: J.D. Hudgens of the Cherokee Co. Conservation District; Catron; Cherokee County Conservation District Board member Jerry Latty; Cheryl Cheadle with the OCC; and Kevin Mink, founder of the Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project, which focuses on environmentally friendly, sustainable efforts to protect wildlife ecosystems in cities across Oklahoma.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Lifestyle
Cherokee County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Cherokee County, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
County
Cherokee County, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occ#Pesticide#The Cherokee Co
The Associated Press

FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan

The average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal. The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy