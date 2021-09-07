OCC members visit pesticide-free lawn, garden
Members of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission visited Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron for an afternoon tour of her pesticide-free lawn and garden. From left are: J.D. Hudgens of the Cherokee Co. Conservation District; Catron; Cherokee County Conservation District Board member Jerry Latty; Cheryl Cheadle with the OCC; and Kevin Mink, founder of the Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project, which focuses on environmentally friendly, sustainable efforts to protect wildlife ecosystems in cities across Oklahoma.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
