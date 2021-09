Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $5.32 to $5.76, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the aforementioned range.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO