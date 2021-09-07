Photos: Paramore Singer Hayley Williams’ Million-Dollar Nashville Home

This past week we highlighted new music from three Birmingham artists as well as some new favorites from across the globe!. Birmingham's Taylor Hollingsworth allowed us to officially premier his new track, When She Saw Her Daddy Cry, two weeks before it will be available to everyone! Cornelius Chapel Records also sent us the latest track from People Years, from the album XIV which lands on November 5th and we got the chance to hear another new one from The Bouquets, out now on B'ham based label Earth Libraries!

