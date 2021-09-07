CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Photos: Paramore Singer Hayley Williams’ Million-Dollar Nashville Home

By Philip Trapp
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singer Hayley Williams is selling a quaint home in Nashville, Tenn. As a bonus, the million-dollar residence holds a host of Hayley history. After all, the Paramore frontwoman recorded her Flowers for Vases / Descansos solo album (and presumably the preceding Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades EP) inside the place, and the home's comfy environs have been seen in many a livestream interview and virtual performance hosted by the musician.

alt1017.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Alt 101.7

Indies Only Playlist for September 11, 2021

This past week we highlighted new music from three Birmingham artists as well as some new favorites from across the globe!. Birmingham's Taylor Hollingsworth allowed us to officially premier his new track, When She Saw Her Daddy Cry, two weeks before it will be available to everyone! Cornelius Chapel Records also sent us the latest track from People Years, from the album XIV which lands on November 5th and we got the chance to hear another new one from The Bouquets, out now on B'ham based label Earth Libraries!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Alt 101.7

Metallica and Various Artists, ‘The Metallica Blacklist': Album Review

Metallica were hurtled into a whole other stratosphere with the release of their self-titled 1991 record. The Black Album, as it's become more commonly known, transformed the band from thrash cult favorites to mainstream hard rockers seemingly overnight. Thirty years on, it remains their best-selling LP and their most accessible listen.
ROCK MUSIC
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy