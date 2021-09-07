Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator Trade Grown-Man Flexes on ‘Big Persona’
And why not? Real recognize real, no matter the scale. “Big Persona” features Tyler stretching his muscles as a producer, infusing his penchant for glittery synths and stuttering hi-hats with Maxo’s braggadocious Southern sensibility. In what feels like a nod to the Mannie Fresh classic “Real Big,” triumphant horns make way for trunk-rattling bass as the two rappers proceed to list off the gargantuan-sized achievements under their belts. In the accompanying video, we see the pair treat expensive cars like Hot Wheels toys.
No one can argue that these artists haven’t paid their dues to get where they’re at, and it’s only right that they’re now firmly seated in the driver’s seat of today’s generation of hip-hop. Style, too: Maxo and Tyler both proffered the streetwear powerhouse Supreme enduring cultural relevance — the pair certainly played a part in the company’s recent multibillion-dollar valuation. So it’s fitting that “Big Persona,” from Maxo’s upcoming album Weight of the World, due next month, is a nod to his ascendant streetwear label Persona. Like Tyler’s Golf Wang, it’s the next step for a rapper doing big things.
Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.
Comments / 0