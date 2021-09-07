CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spice Girls Are Re-Releasing Their Debut Album ‘Spice’ 25 Years Later

By Ashley Lall
 6 days ago
Spice up your life! The Spice Girls are back in action in 2021 with a re-issue of their hit 1996 debut album, Spice. On Instagram, the long-time gal pals — Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Mel C (Sporty Spice) — announced that the new, two-CD deluxe version of the hit album will mark the 25th anniversary of its original release. Needless to say, their fans went absolutely crazy.

