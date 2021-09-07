The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Specific Ideas For What He'd Like From A Negan Spinoff

This Walking Dead article contains spoilers. One of The Walking Dead‘s central mysteries for the last year has revolved around the voice on the other side of Eugene’s radio. Throughout season 10, Eugene talked to a woman named Stephanie (Margot Bingham) from a settlement in Charleston, West Virginia (as revealed in the episode “Morning Star”). After getting to know each other and earning Stephanie’s trust, Eugene decides to lead a group of Alexandrians to Stephanie’s settlement. On the surface, it’s a diplomatic mission meant to hopefully to establish an alliance to help protect Alexandria (and maybe even establish trading for the resources and supplies our heroes so desperately needs), but there’s more to Eugene’s journey than that. He’s fallen in love with the woman on the other side of the radio and feels that he needs to find her. This may be his only chance.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO