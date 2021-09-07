CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

13-year-old girl killed in Wareham dirt bike accident

By Amy Sokolow
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old girl was killed while dirt biking in Wareham after she collided with another rider, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. At about 4 p.m. Monday, the girl, Ava Pioppi of Carver, was traveling southbound on a track at the Wareham MX Park, and appeared to have lost control of her bike after landing a jump, an investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County DA’s office found. As she lost control, Pioppi swerved into the opposite lane of travel, where she collided with a male rider.

