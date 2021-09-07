Tornado Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BAY COUNTY At 329 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Linwood, or 8 miles north of Bay City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Bay County, including the following locations... Bay City State Recreation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN