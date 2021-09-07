Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy, Kendall, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kendall; La Salle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Northeastern La Salle County in north central Illinois Northwestern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 228 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leland to Earlville, moving southeast at 35 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Earlville, Leland, Serena, Newark, and Sheridan. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Sheridan, Lake Holiday, Somonauk, Earlville, Serena, Newark, Leland, Millington, Millbrook, Lisbon, Plattville, Harding and Norway. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH