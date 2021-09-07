CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ben Gaudreau on Getting Drafted by Sharks, Superstitions

By JD Young
sanjosehockeynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle and JD are joined by Sarnia Sting and San Jose Sharks goalie prospect Benjamin Gaudreau. We talk about being drafted and what his draft process was like, going to training camp (10:00), and his goalie style (14:00). Then we get into Ben’s superstitions and game-day routine (18:00), goalie masks (22:00), and playing in the U18 tournament (26:00). We finish by discussing other Sting players being drafted (30:00), Taya Currie (32:00), and pooping while wearing goalie gear (34:00).

sanjosehockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonhockeynow.com

Could Hertl Become A Trade Option For Boston Bruins?

There may be a new white whale when it comes to the Boston Bruins search for a David Krejci replacement as the No. 2 center. Sure, the Bruins have said that Charlie Coyle enters training camp with the inside track as the No. 2 center, and top prospect Jack Studnicka is going to get opportunities to show he’s ready for the big time at 22 years old. But neither of these options is going to give the B’s the kind of production, two-way play or dynamic offensive ability as Krejci, not to mention is big game ability where “Playoff Krejci” routinely leveled up his game during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

New Coach, New Country, New Alternate Captain?

Kyle and JD discuss the news of Rocky Thompson leaving the San Jose Sharks and the hiring of assistant coach John MacLean. Should we expect to see changes in the Sharks’ style of play? Then we discuss Marcus Sorensen going back to Sweden (13:00), Tomas Hertl’s comments, his potential next contract (14:00), and we make a bet to decide which San Jose Sharks player will be the next to get the “A” (23:00).
NHL
markerzone.com

ASKING PRICE FOR TOMAS HERTL RELEASED

In recent weeks, trade rumors surrounding Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks have been circulating on the internet after it was reported he was unhappy with the organization due to their handling (or lack thereof) of his teammate Evander Kane. Hertl, 27, has not requested a trade but is...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sheng’s Daily: Gregor Signs, Donato Leaves, Bruins Eyeing Hertl?

RFA Noah Gregor, per his uncle Jason Gregor, is back with the San Jose Sharks on a one-year, two-way contract for $750,000 in the NHL or $200,000 in the AHL. The 23-year-old is still waiver-exempt and it’s a deeper San Jose forward corps this season — that makes him a strong candidate to start the regular season with the Barracuda.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
sanjosehockeynow.com

SJHN Podcast: Allen, Duff on How Kane Staying with Sharks Can Work

Shaq and Kobe. Reggie Jackson and the Yankees. A locker room doesn’t have to get along to win. That’s the best case for the San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane this year. Well, let’s not open up that Pandora’s Box yet. Hockey Hall of Famer Kevin Allen and veteran Detroit...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sheng’s Daily: Check Out Melnichuk, Grubauer, Anderson’s New Masks

Alexei Melnichuk‘s new mask is subtle but striking! The San Jose Sharks prospect shows his national pride too — if you look closely, you can see the eagle from the Russian flag. Another winner from DaveArt!. Two other goalies recently debuted new lids — Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Micro-Stats Reveal More About Karlsson, Burns, Kane, Couture, Other Sharks

Earlier in the week, analytics leader JFreshHockey dropped a shower of micro-stats, courtesy of third-party tracking company InStat. InStat primarily tracks games manually, unlike say SPORTLOGiQ, which emphasizes AI tracking. Take these stats with a grain of salt — their accuracy is in some dispute — but a trusted source...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstitions#Jd#Sarnia Sting#U18
hockeyinsiders.net

The Cost To Land Sharks Star Tomas Hertl Revealed.

The San Jose Sharks are in a weird spot that has ended up in a bit of a rebuild while carrying some very heavy contracts. That has led to one of their young stars being disgruntled. Speculation has grown that star center Tomas Hertl wants out of town and is...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Sharks sign Noah Gregor to 1-year contract extension

Wrapping up a final piece of free agency business, general manager Doug Wilson has signed pending restricted free agent Noah Gregor to a one-year contract extension. The contract is worth $750,000 at the NHL level, with a $150,000 minors salary and a guaranteed minimum salary of $200,000. The 23-year-old is still waivers exempt through this season.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Winnipeg Jets

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Charlie Coyle heads into the Boston Bruins training camp penciled in as the team’s No. 2 center after David Krejci decided to not return to the NHL for this season. Prospect Jack Studnicka could also get a look. If things don’t work out as...
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: 5 players to keep an eye on in 2021-22

The Boston Bruins are just one month away from the start of the regular season, so naturally, fans are feeling very excited. The Bruins have made a lot of changes to their roster, as they not only signed many free agents but also lost some notable players. After the way last season ended, it makes sense that they wanted to spice things up. This is especially the case when it comes to their bottom six.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Meet The New Guy: Getting To Know Frederick Gaudreau

It was early on in free agency this summer when the Minnesota Wild had realized first and foremost, a defensive overhaul was needed on the blueline.3 In addition to that, there was also a few gaps left behind in the forward group, one of those gaps was left behind by veteran Nick Bonino, who of which left the Wild to join the team that originally drafted him, the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NBC Sports

P.K. Subban pays respects to ex-Bruin Jimmy Hayes in Boston

Jimmy Hayes meant a lot to a lot of people, and that was evident Monday in Boston. A funeral service was held for Hayes at St. Ann's Church in the Dorchester neighborhood of Neponset on Monday, seven days after the former Boston Bruins forward was found dead in his Milton, Mass., home at age 31.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

REPORT: Kane Gambling Investigation ‘Stalled’

The NHL’s investigation into the Evander Kane gambling allegations has “stalled.”. According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, NHL-hired third-party investigators have been unable to interview Anna Kane, who alleged in July that her estranged husband had gambled on San Jose Sharks games. In addition, Perez noted “an examination of betting trends for Sharks games last season didn’t show any abnormalities.”
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Gaudreau, Tkachuk futures; big season coming for Ehlers?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • The futures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are just some of the questions facing the Flames this season. [NHL.com]
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Mourn Stanfield, Goalie Battles, Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins and their fans are mourning the passing of another member of the Big bad Bruins Stanley Cup teams. Will a Boston College star goalie steal the top job between the pipes in Florida?. Another coach chooses himself over his team. Will the Senators sign former Boston University...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

The Ultimate Sharks Team

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
NHL
Bleacher Report

Calder Trophy Top 5: Who Will Be the NHL's Top Rookie This Season?

One of the many consequences of the 2004-05 NHL lockout was that the class of players eligible for the 2006 Calder Trophy, given to the league's top rookie, was loaded. The missed season effectively meant that two seasons' worth of rookies were eligible at the same time. Alex Ovechkin won the award over Sidney Crosby, while Henrik Lundqvist, a Vezina Trophy finalist, finished only fourth.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy