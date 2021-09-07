Ben Gaudreau on Getting Drafted by Sharks, Superstitions
Kyle and JD are joined by Sarnia Sting and San Jose Sharks goalie prospect Benjamin Gaudreau. We talk about being drafted and what his draft process was like, going to training camp (10:00), and his goalie style (14:00). Then we get into Ben’s superstitions and game-day routine (18:00), goalie masks (22:00), and playing in the U18 tournament (26:00). We finish by discussing other Sting players being drafted (30:00), Taya Currie (32:00), and pooping while wearing goalie gear (34:00).sanjosehockeynow.com
