Bay County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Midland, Saginaw by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland; Saginaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Bay County in southeastern Michigan Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan Southeastern Midland County in southeastern Michigan * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 329 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Breckenridge to near Ithaca to near Carson City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Merrill around 340 PM EDT. Freeland around 350 PM EDT. Midland around 355 PM EDT. Marion Springs around 400 PM EDT. Zilwaukee around 410 PM EDT. Saginaw and St. Charles around 415 PM EDT. Oakley and Munger around 425 PM EDT. Chesaning and Bridgeport around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Fenmore, Burt, Gera, Buena Vista Township and Poseyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

