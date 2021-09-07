CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Kane, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Kalb; Kane; Lee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...SOUTHERN DE KALB AND SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.

alerts.weather.gov

