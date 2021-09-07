John Metchie and Jameson Williams Leading “Complimentary” WR Room

In the home opener against Mercer, Alabama’s early game struggles on offense nearly derailed their defense’s pitch perfect first quarter. The defense gave Mercer fits and caused two early three and outs. Alabama looked just as bad against Mercer’s defense committing two three and outs themselves. The Tide's first two drive featured offensive line missing blocks, incomplete passes from first year starting quarterback Bryce Young, and a huge dropped pass by Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams. During Bama’s early offensive struggles, there’s one player who stepped up the most and tried to get the offense in rhythm. It was none other than Tuscaloosa’s very own, Brian Robinson Jr.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO