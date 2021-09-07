CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 vs. 13 Mini vs. 13 Pro vs. 13 Pro Max: All the rumored differences

By Alexandra Garrett
Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's next flagship phone, said to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event. We expect to see four iPhone 13 models next week: a standard iPhone 13 and Mini, Pro and Pro Max versions. According to an FCC filing for a revised MagSafe charger spotted by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, Apple references the four new iPhone models alongside the four "legacy" iPhone 12 models: the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The four-model lineup for the iPhone 13 was predicted previously by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

