CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer – Portugal make light work of Azerbaijan despite Ronaldo absence

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKU (Reuters) – Portugal cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to move top of Group A. Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card while celebrating his second goal in their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ireland last week, but his absence was not felt as first-half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva plus a Diogo Jota header secured victory.

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Portugal make light work of Azerbaijan despite Ronaldo absence

Portugal cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to move top of Group A. Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card while celebrating his second goal in their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ireland last week, but his absence was not felt as first-half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva plus a Diogo Jota header secured victory.
MLS
Derrick

Ronaldo released by Portugal, free to link up with United

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was released from Portugal’s squad on Thursday, freeing the forward to join up earlier than expected with new club Manchester United. Ronaldo became the highest-scoring player in the history of men’s international soccer by netting his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd signing Ronaldo full of pride with record-breaking Portugal goal

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he does not plan on stopping scoring goals for Portugal. The 36-year-old recently shocked the football world by leaving Juventus for Manchester United. And Red Devils fans will certainly be excited after Ronaldo scored a brace for Portugal in their win over the Republic of Ireland on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Diogo Jota
NBC Sports

Ronaldo makes history in Portugal's World Cup qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another historic milestone to his legendary resume. Ronaldo became the men's all-time record holder for the most goals scored in international play on Wednesday. Ronaldo's two late headers helped Portugal to a come-from-behind win against the Republic of Ireland in a qualifier game for the 2022...
UEFA
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo heroics lead Portugal to late win over Republic of Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in men's international football when he headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 comeback victory over Republic of Ireland in Group A of World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday. The Manchester United forward saw Gavin Bazunu, a Manchester City loanee, save a...
SOCCER
Sporting News

Ronaldo walks out of post-match interview after historic Portugal performance

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off camera during a post-match interview following his record-breaking international goal for Portugal on Wednesday. His second-half equaliser against the Republic of Ireland made him the all-time leading men's scorer at 110 career goals, and he brought his tally to 111 in stoppage time to give Portugal a 2-1 win in World Cup qualifying.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Baku#Reuters#Group A Portugal
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal squad after ban

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the Portugal squad after firing them to World Cup qualifier victory over the Republic of Ireland in dramatic fashion. The 36-year-old scored a world record 110th international goal to cancel out John Egan’s opener with just a minute remaining at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening, and then completed the job with his 111th in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates goals record to his nation

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated his record 111 international goals to his nation after staging the most dramatic of late shows to wrench an unlikely victory away from the Republic of Ireland. Portugal looked to be heading for a shock World Cup qualifier defeat at the Estadio Algarve on...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Portugal boss refuses to be drawn into excitement over Cristiano Ronaldo move

Fernando Santos was refusing to be drawn into the excitement over Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United as he prepared Portugal for their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. United formally confirmed Ronaldo’s signing from Juventus on Tuesday morning on the eve of the Group A clash between...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1

ROME (AP) — No Cristiano Ronaldo. No wins for Juventus. The Bianconeri remained winless in Serie A and slumped to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo went back to Manchester United after losing at Napoli 2-1 on Saturday. Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly scored five minutes from time after Moise...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo showed how he can make Manchester United title winners with triumphant return performance

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return could not have gone much better and it offered an insight into what to expect as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to launch a tilt at the title. Playing as a central striker, Ronaldo came deep to link play time and again. The average positions of the returning hero and his countryman Bruno Fernandes ended up overlapping midway inside the Newcastle half. Often they took up similar spaces — but that will not worry Solskjaer, who said ‘good players can always work together’ and that they ‘will work to develop that partnership’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Top 22: Lewandowski leapfrogs Ronaldo into second place

Ronaldo has seen his FIFA rating drop despite Serie A Golden Boot. EA has revealed the best 22 players in FIFA 22, with Lionel Messi once again leading the pack. The Top 22 players are rated between 93 OVR (Lionel Messi, of course) and 89 OVR, with some surprising downgrades!
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy