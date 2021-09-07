Minnesota vaccinates more than 3,000 people against COVID-19 at State Fair

ST. PAUL (WKBT) — More than 3,000 people have been vaccinated at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Minnesota State Fair. “Thank you to everyone who made this convenient vaccination opportunity for Minnesotans possible,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “We need every eligible Minnesotan to roll up their sleeves and get their shot so we can have a safe, healthy fall and make our schools safer for students and teachers. Our children who cannot yet get vaccinated are relying on you.”