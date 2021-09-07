Tuesday Round-Up: Sol To Perform For Seahawks Week 1 Kickoff Viewing Party At Lumen Field
Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Tuesday, Sept. 7 – for your Seattle Seahawks. Just Announced: Sol To Perform At Kickoff Viewing Party. Game week is finally here as the Seahawks begin their 2021 season against the Colts this Sunday. The game is on the road in Indianapolis, so 12s will have to wait one extra week to see the Seahawks play inside Lumen Field. But if you're itching to get to the stadium, you can still head there for Week 1.www.seahawks.com
Comments / 0