CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes living on grounds of $135m Silicon Valley estate during trial, report says

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Lrhx_0bp2emM200

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is reportedly living on the grounds of a $135m estate in Silicon Valley as she stands trial for criminal fraud.

CNBC reports that Ms Holmes and her partner, William Evans, are staying in a home on the 74-acre property in the town of Woodside, one of the wealthiest locales in Silicon Valley.

Green Gables is one of the most expensive estates in the US and is currently listed for sale as “an architectural masterpiece in nature’s finest setting”.

There are several homes on the property as well as four pools — including a stadium-sized Roman-style pool — a tennis court, stunning landscaping, flower and vegetable gardens, and a private reservoir.

Built in 1911 by San Francisco banker Mortimer Fleishhacker as a summer home for his family, the estate has been passed on through the generations.

The main house is a 10,000 square foot, nine-bedroom arts-and-crafts-style mansion. Six other homes on the estate are more modest, and Ms Holmes is staying on one of those, a court clerk confirmed to CNBC.

Other nearby residents include Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle; Charles Schwab; Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel; and venture capitalist John Doerr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVt8g_0bp2emM200

Ms Holmes, her partner, and their newborn son have been keeping a low profile outside of her appearances in court.

Last week jury selection took place for her trial for two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud.

Opening statements begin on Wednesday in San Jose’s federal courthouse, about 25 miles from the estate.

Ms Holmes has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The trial was delayed four times due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ms Holmes’ pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Podcast: What did Elizabeth Holmes know, and when did she know it?

The Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial, already a circus, the case promises to be a three-ring version now that the actual trial has begun. Silicon Insider Special Contributor Scott Budman is covering the trial for NBC Bay Area. Crowds are now showing up each day for the court case, he reports. Those crowds include fans of Holmes, similar to what happened at the trials of O.J. Simpson and Michael Jackson. Only at this trial, some of the fans have gone so far as to dress up in Holmes' trademark outfit with a black turtleneck.
POLITICS
KITV.com

Elizabeth Holmes' surprising defense

Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley's one-time darling for founding and leading the now failed biotech company Theranos, is on trial in one of the most highly anticipated criminal fraud cases in the country -- and one of her potential defense strategies is not what you might expect. At the age of...
ECONOMY
CBS San Francisco

Texts Between Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes, Ex-Boyfriend Add New Layer To Fraud Trial

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Newly-released text messages in the Theranos fraud trial could shed light on the relationship between founder Elizabeth Holmes and her business partner and ex-boyfriend. The texts between Holmes and Sunny Balwani were exchanged in May of 2015. It was a time when the two were trying to find out who leaked sensitive company information to the media questioning Theranos’ faulty blood analyzer technology. Holmes texted to Balwani: “You are breeze in desert for me” [sic] “My water. And ocean. Meant to be only together tiger.” “Madly in love with you and your strength.” “Missing you” Balwani texted back: “Missing you too” He...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Gordon Moore
Radar Online.com

Elizabeth Holmes' Shocking Text Messages Exchanged With Ex-Boyfriend/Theranos Partner, Who She Accused Of Abuse, Exposed In Court

Shocking text messages exchanged between Elizabeth Holmes and her ex-boyfriend/Theranos partner, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, have been exposed at the former's fraud trial. The messages from May 2015 – which were presented to the San Jose, California, court by prosecutors on Friday – are affectionate in nature and reveal how together Holmes and Balwani tried to navigate the allegations against them and their now-defunct blood-testing company.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes trial - live: Ex-Theranos CEO ‘decided to lie’ as she was ‘out of time and out of money’

The trial of Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes continues on Friday as prosecutors representing the US government will attempt to prove to the jury that it was the intent of Ms Holmes to mislead investors, patients, and doctors about what her blood-testing technology was capable of in order to get ahold of their money.Ms Holmes, 37, who has pleaded not guilty, founded her company in 2003 at the age of 19 after dropping out of Stanford. The goal of Theranos was to radically change how blood testing is done. She now faces up to 20 years in...
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Failure not fraud: Highlights from day 1 of Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial

Prosecutors on Wednesday told jurors the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is one of a billionaire “lying and cheating to get money” for her failing blood-testing company—a story that began in 2009, when the famed executive was “out of time and out of money.”. During opening statements in Holmes’...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Estates#Cnbc
audacy.com

PHOTOS: Fans wear Elizabeth Holmes costumes at first day of Theranos trial

Halloween came early for a group of women in attendance for the first day of Elizabeth Holmes' highly anticipated criminal trial in San Jose on Wednesday. Three women were seen in line at the federal courtroom with blonde hair and wearing black business suits, almost identical to what Holmes has worn during her legal proceedings.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes ‘decided to lie’ as she was ‘out of time and out of money,’ court hears

During the opening statement for the US government in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, a federal prosecutor said that she “decided to lie” because she was “out of time and out of money”. Following last week’s jury selection, the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes began on Wednesday with opening statements. The government will attempt to prove to the jury that it was the intent of Ms Holmes to mislead investors, patients and doctors about what her supposedly ground-breaking blood-testing technology was capable of in order to get hold of their money.Ms Holmes, 37, who has...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes Is Still Living Like a Billionaire

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is still living a life of luxury, even as she faces multiple charges in a criminal trial underway in California. According to CNBC, the one-time billionaire is living with her partner—the hotel-heir Billy Evans—in one of the homes on the 74-acre Green Gables estate in Woodside. The full property is on sale for $135 million. It’s not clear how the couple are paying to stay there, and the digs seem to represent a major upgrade to their accommodations. As of 2019, Holmes and Evans reportedly lived in a $5,000 per month two-bedroom rental in San Francisco. “If you want to hide out, you hide out here,” a business owner near Green Gables told CNBC.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oracle
wmleader.com

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes lookalikes draw attention at trial

Don’t blink, you’re not seeing double. Social media was abuzz Wednesday after a gaggle of blondes, sporting pulled-back, messy buns and black blazers, were spotted outside of the courthouse waiting to get a seat at the trial of disgraced Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes. “Elizabeth Holmes has arrived at...
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Elizabeth Holmes is in spotlight as Theranos trial begins Wednesday

Former Silicon Valley billionaire Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial Wednesday in federal court in California. Her defense team is expected to portray the accused fraud artist as a victim of corporate culture and an abuse relationship. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY from San Jose, California.Sept. 8, 2021.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
SAN JOSE, CA
arcamax.com

Elizabeth Holmes prosecutors target 'lying and cheating' in Theranos trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes isn’t the “villain” prosecutors have depicted, her lawyer told a jury, while warning that the “reality” behind the most highly anticipated criminal trial in Silicon Valley history is “technical and boring.”. With the benefit of knowing that the blood-testing startup failed, prosecutors have previewed the...
BUSINESS
theiet.org

View from Washington: Theranos – Silicon Valley on trial

Tech leaders are watching the long-awaited fraud trials over the failed blood-sampling venture with justified concern. It feels like something from another time and the wheels of US justice have ground not just slow, but Covid-slow. Nevertheless, more than three years after the two most senior executives at Silicon Valley blood-test venture Theranos were indicted in a $700m fraud, the first trial has begun.
WASHINGTON STATE
MarketRealist

Who Is Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband and How Much Is He Worth?

In a world of billionaire founders and alleged corporate fraud, Elizabeth Holmes has stood out over the past few years. Theranos, the company she founded after dropping out of Stanford, claimed to be able to detect major diseases with a simple yet revolutionary blood testing method. Article continues below advertisement.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

241K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy