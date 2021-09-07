Bitcoin: El Salvador’s experiment does not warrant cross-cryptocurrency price rise

Despite El Salvador enduring a bumpy first week of making Bitcoin legal tender, different regions have showcased interest in the same. Neighboring Central American countries such as Panama, Honduras, and Guatemala among others, have all taken steps to toward the same. Furthermore, a survey was conducted by São Paulo-based financial education website Valor Investe, of 2,700 respondents from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Venezuela, and Mexico. Here’s what the outcome looked like: Brazilians, more than half of them, supported the development in El Salvador. The report stated,
Comments / 0