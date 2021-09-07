CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin: El Salvador’s experiment does not warrant cross-cryptocurrency price rise

Financial Times
 8 days ago

techxplore.com

El Salvador president says half a million using new bitcoin wallet

There are now more than half a million people using El Salvador's bitcoin wallet, President Nayib Bukele announced. The country of 6.6 million people this month became the first to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which has been the official currency for two decades. "We currently...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

El Salvador Bitcoin Day Bloodbath Sends Trading Volume Surging

After a long period of decline, the Bitcoin trading volume has finally shot up during the bloodbath of El Salvador’s legal tender day. Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges Up On El Salvador’s Legal Tender Tuesday. As per the latest Arcane Research report, the BTC trading volume has spiked up this week...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Why launching Bitcoin, Chivo wallet was ‘too much of a challenge’ for El Salvador President

The rollout of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, was a great moment for the cryptocurrency community worldwide, even as the whole event didn’t play out quite as planned. The Central American country’s president Nayib Bukele has since taken to Twitter to reassure the citizens that all issues will be fixed very soon while admitting that the whole process was challenging. He said,
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be 100% Functional in the ‘Next Few Days,’ Says President Nayib Bukele

President Nayib Bukele says that El Salvador’s Chivo cryptocurrency wallet will soon be fully operational. The news comes in the wake of technical difficulties since El Salvador became the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender on September 7th, promising its citizens $30 worth of Bitcoin with the optional use of the BitGo-created wallet.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Cryptocurrency#Finance
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Chivo Wallet Saw 500,000 Registrations In One Week

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has shared updated information on the state-owned bitcoin and dollar wallet Chivo on Twitter, as well as some news regarding the country’s work towards facilitating BTC usage and exchange. Bukele disclosed that there are 200 Chivo bitcoin ATMs up and running in the...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

Why Is Ukraine Is Doing An “El Salvador” And Making Bitcoin Legal Tender?

Last week, Ukraine legalized cryptocurrency in a near-unanimous vote. And it looks like the former Soviet bloc republic is taking things a step further by making Bitcoin legal tender. Legal tender refers to a lawfully recognized means of exchange to settle a debt or meet a financial obligation. In other...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Survey reveals majority of Brazilians support El Salvador’s Bitcoin move

Despite El Salvador enduring a bumpy first week of making Bitcoin legal tender, different regions have showcased interest in the same. Neighboring Central American countries such as Panama, Honduras, and Guatemala among others, have all taken steps to toward the same. Furthermore, a survey was conducted by São Paulo-based financial education website Valor Investe, of 2,700 respondents from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Venezuela, and Mexico. Here’s what the outcome looked like: Brazilians, more than half of them, supported the development in El Salvador. The report stated,
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Law Decoded: The aftermath of El Salvador's pioneering move, Sept. 6-13

Too much is happening in the realm of crypto policy and regulation to leave the biggest developments of each week without a roundup and at least some conceptual reflection. Starting today, we are getting back to decoding crypto law and everything around it that is worth decoding. Who’s next to...
POLITICS
investing.com

El Salvador to exclude foreign investors from Bitcoin tax policies

El Salvador is doing all it can to see that its Bitcoin Law is a success. Authorities of the countries are now looking to exempt foreign investors from taxes on Bitcoin profits. Javier Argueta, the legal adviser to El Salvador’s president, disclosed the information that is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

El Salvador reportedly grants tax exemptions for Bitcoin (BTC) investors

In a move aimed towards attracting investors, authorities in El Salvador are reportedly set to exempt them from all forms of capital gains and income tax related to Bitcoin. Indications regarding this move began to gain wave following an announcement by one of the country’s Presidential Legal Counsel. Tax exemptions...
INCOME TAX
investing.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin day: The first of many or a one-off?

On Sept. 7, in a historic first, the small Central American nation of El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The true significance of this day for how people all around the world exchange value and what meaning they ascribe to the concept of money will take some time to reify and be fully understood. Yet, what is already clear is that September 2021 will be up there next to January 2009 in the history books of the digitization of finance.
WORLD
zycrypto.com

Amid Staunch Criticism, President Bukele Reveals El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be Working 100% In Coming Days

El Salvador’s Chivo wallet issues 95% resolved. Critics of the country’s Bitcoin adoption point out the wallet flaws as indicators of deeper problems. The country’s government is however determined to prove doubters wrong. Yesterday, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele revealed that 95% of the technical issues the country’s official Bitcoin...
PERSONAL FINANCE
codelist.biz

No taxes in El Salvador

The government of El Salvador wants to exempt investors from capital gains tax and income tax on Bitcoin (BTC), a legal adviser to the president said. Javier Argueta, a legal advisor to President Nayib Bukele, wants to attract foreign investors with substantial Bitcoin tax breaks, Agence France-Presse reported in September.
INCOME TAX
InvestorPlace

After El Salvador, Bitcoin Could Become Legal Tender in These 10 Countries Next

Last week, El Salvador did something remarkable… something unprecedented… and something which could be a sign of the future. The country officially made Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) legal tender. The news almost got lost in the market panic that preceded the legislation, as the cryptocurrency market endured a “flash crash” just hours...
CURRENCIES
