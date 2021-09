As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, Ford managed to lure Apple VP of special products, Doug Field, back to the company he began his career with to become its new chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. However, Field was the head of Apple’s future electric vehicle project, which has been in the works for several years now, and that creates a major hole for the tech giant as it works to create its very first automobile. To fill that open position, the company looked internally to Apple Watch veteran Kevin Lynch, according to Bloomberg.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO