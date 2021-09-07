CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple AirPods price just crashed on Amazon ahead of AirPods 3 launch

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's official: The next Apple Event is slated for Tuesday, September 14. While an iPhone 13 is all but guaranteed, rumors indicate Apple could unveil new AirPods 3. That could explain the epic AirPods deals we're seeing from Amazon today. Currently, Amazon has the AirPods on sale for $118. That's...

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more are on sale

You can currently get a pair of new Air Pods Pro for just $180 over at Amazon.com. These fantastic earphones see a 28 percent discount, which means $69 savings for anyone interested in getting a pair. They feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode to help you hear everything that goes around you, which will help you to stay connected to your surroundings. Plus, they come with three different tapered silicone tips to offer a customizable fit. The best part is that they’re sweat and water-resistant, meaning that you can hit the gym or go for a run without having to worry about getting them wet. You will also be able to pair them easily with all of your Apple devices, and don’t worry about running out of power, as they will go for up to 24 hours with their wireless charging case.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

iPhone 13 will get new features that no one wants

With the same regularity as pumpkin spiced lattes making an appearance, it's that time of year when we expect Apple to do its yearly refresh of the iPhone. And it's that time when Apple tries to convince millions to part with hundreds of dollars for a phone that's a little different from the one that they already have.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Apple Products#Apple Event#Iphone#Airpods#Spatial Audio#Apple Mac Mini#Time
Beta News

60 percent of Americans have smart TVs but many remain unprotected

Almost 60 percent of Americans have smart TVs in their homes, yet almost one in four do nothing to protect their smart devices. This is according to a new study by NordVPN which highlights a number of risks, including hackers being able to access a smart TV's camera and microphone through malware.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick yet comes with Wi-Fi 6 and a killer price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While Amazon is not yet ready to unveil any new Echo hardware, most likely reserving a bunch of upgraded smart speakers and/or smart displays for a product launch event later this fall, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (yes, really) has arrived with little to no fanfare ahead of an October 7 delivery start.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs place it firmly on top of the iPhone pile in the history of iPhones, and the iPhone 13 Pro sits right below it, warranting a comparison between the Apple's two 2021 juggernauts. Not only do they get the good stuff, i.e. the 120Hz...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Tom's Guide

Everything you need to know about buying a TV

When you're looking at new TVs, there's so much jargon and marketing to sift through that it can be difficult to know what's important and what isn't. From the bare minimum basics to the advanced features you ought to know, we put together this condensed collection of buying advice and glossary of TV technology.
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

How Apple will (eventually) replace the iPhone

A couple of decades ago, most people probably didn’t imagine there would be a day when they would carry around an incredibly powerful piece of technology that would be utterly integral to their daily lives. Back then, cellphones had only recently become affordable (it hasn’t even been 20 years since I got my first one); the concept of fitting the internet into your pocket was still a few years away.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
CELL PHONES
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is now available for the lowest price yet in 2021

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has long been considered one of the best streaming devices on the market, especially if you’re already tapped into Amazon’s ecosystem. The arrival of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max may complicate things next month, however, if you couldn’t care less about Wi-Fi 6 and improved processing power, the current model should suffice.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Apple is preparing a surprise for iPhone users worldwide

Apple is planning to do something that it's not done before. We're going to get an x.8 release for iOS, in the form of iOS 14.8. There's never been an x.8 release of iOS before. It's no secret that each major iOS release seems to spin off more and more...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

A 60-inch 4K TV for only $450? It’s real at Best Buy today

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best 85-inch TVs: extra-large screens worth buying

The best 85-inch TVs give a new meaning to the word ‘large’. But if you can fit one in your home, which are the best options?. As astonishingly big as they may sound, 85-inch TVs are now a prevalent part of today’s TV market. Almost always acting as the very upper limit of a TV’s sizing options, they make a case for ultra-large images with an impact simply not possibly on smaller models.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
448K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy