Daredevil Assembles Marvel's Mightiest Heroes In Devil's Reign
First announced along with seven other events on Marvel's August 31st anniversary, Daredevil and other heroes of the Marvel Universe to battle Kingpin in Devil's Reign, the next chapter of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's Eisner-nominated Daredevil run. Starting in December, Devil's Reign is billed as "a classic-style Marvel Comics crossover event" that ties into the ongoing series of various Marvel heroes operating in New York City. Kingpin is at the event's center as he enacts an ambitious plan to expose some of the heroes' darkest secrets, some of which the Kingpin has kept under wraps for years.comicbook.com
