Daredevil Assembles Marvel's Mightiest Heroes In Devil's Reign

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst announced along with seven other events on Marvel's August 31st anniversary, Daredevil and other heroes of the Marvel Universe to battle Kingpin in Devil's Reign, the next chapter of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's Eisner-nominated Daredevil run. Starting in December, Devil's Reign is billed as "a classic-style Marvel Comics crossover event" that ties into the ongoing series of various Marvel heroes operating in New York City. Kingpin is at the event's center as he enacts an ambitious plan to expose some of the heroes' darkest secrets, some of which the Kingpin has kept under wraps for years.

Marvel unleashes hell and secrets with new ‘Devil’s Reign’ story details

Last week Marvel Comics revealed eight new titles coming between December 2021 and February 2022 and one of them is Devil’s Reign. Written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Marco Checchetto, the high-stakes story is a classic crossover event tying into ongoing titles while setting up new series. Centered on Kingpin, the core of the story is about secrets revealed by the Kingpin of Crime about Marvel’s greatest heroes. Some of the heroes he’s got dirt on include The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage.
Kingpin Declares War On New York’s Heroes In ‘Devil’s Reign’

After years of buildup in the pages of their Eisner-nominated run on Daredevil, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto will bring their superb talents for high-stakes storytelling to the greater Marvel Universe in Devil’s Reign! Launching in December, Devil’s Reign will be a classic-style Marvel Comics crossover event, tying into some of your favorite ongoing titles and ushering in exciting new series. The far-reaching saga will center around Kingpin as he broadens his lofty goals in a scheme that will unleash dark secrets about some of Marvel’s greatest heroes. Having kept these shocking truths to himself for ages, Kingpin is ready to ruthlessly expose his foes to gain more power than ever before and he has more than enough dirt on the Marvel Universe to come out on top!
Marvel's New Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Comic- By Lawrence Fishburne?

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. A new Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur series for February 2022, but Marvel aren't naming the creators. Not yet anyway. Lunella Lafayette and her lovable twenty-foot dinosaur are BACK in Marvel Comics' Moon Girl and Devil...
