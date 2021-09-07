Daredevil Assembles Marvel's Mightiest Heroes In Devil's Reign

After years of buildup in the pages of their Eisner-nominated run on Daredevil, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto will bring their superb talents for high-stakes storytelling to the greater Marvel Universe in Devil’s Reign! Launching in December, Devil’s Reign will be a classic-style Marvel Comics crossover event, tying into some of your favorite ongoing titles and ushering in exciting new series. The far-reaching saga will center around Kingpin as he broadens his lofty goals in a scheme that will unleash dark secrets about some of Marvel’s greatest heroes. Having kept these shocking truths to himself for ages, Kingpin is ready to ruthlessly expose his foes to gain more power than ever before and he has more than enough dirt on the Marvel Universe to come out on top!

