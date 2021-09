HUDSON, Fla. — To walk into Gerard "Jerry" DeCanio's den is to the see the pride he takes in his decades of work as a public servant, both in law enforcement and the fire service. Mementos displayed on shelves and walls chronicle a career that began in 1971, when DeCanio became a volunteer firefighter while still in high school in New York. There's a battered, white chief's helmet that reads "Dix Hills Fire Dept", a miniature NYPD motorcycle that resembles one DeCanio is pictured sitting on in uniform and a name plate that reads "Gerard DeCanio - Chief" that sat on his desk in the Port Richey Police Department before his retirement last year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO