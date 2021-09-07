CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell man accused of killing his parents found dead inside vehicle in Henry County

By Catherine Catoura
 6 days ago
Duane Hall 

UPDATE - September 7, 2021: A man wanted in connection to the murder of a Roswell couple, his own parents, was found dead inside a vehicle in Henry County.

After a month long investigation, the Roswell Police Department located the couple's son 30-year-old Duane Hall's vehicle, a stolen Toyota Camry, in the woods near a reservoir off Indian Creek Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Hall dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle on Saturday, September 4.

At this time, there is no information on Duane Hall’s cause of death, however there is no indication of suspicious activity, and detectives are not searching for any other involved individuals, police told CBS46 News.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection to a Roswell homicide case.

The Roswell Police Department responded to reports of a double homicide at a home on the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court on Monday, August 2. Upon arrival, police located two people deceased on the scene. Their cause of death is still under investigation, however the manner is being investigated as homicide, police told CBS46 News.

Police have identified the victims to be 70-year-old Delroy Hall and 63-year-old Murline Gregory-Hall. Roswell police are still actively searching for Duane Hall who they say is the son of the deceased.

The person of interest has been identified to be Duane Hall. He is believed to be driving a a dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry bearing GA tag RSC5623.

On Thursday, police secured arrest warrants for Hall; he has been charged with two counts of Murder.

Police are asking anyone who sees Hall or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).

