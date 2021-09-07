Arkansas City PD: Four people injured, including a child, when pickup tries to escape officers

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a pickup sped away from officers Tuesday morning and crashed into a van, injuring four people, including a 3-year-old. Police say it started at 9:20 a.m., when officers saw a pickup driven by Casiopia Price, 27 of Arkansas City, heading east at Chestnut and B Street. They say she has a suspended driver’s license, so, at 9:21, they tried to pull her over.