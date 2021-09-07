CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Abegglen Named MIAC Special Teams Athlete of the Week

By CJ Siewert
gustavus.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Andrew Abegglen (Jr., Mound) set a Gustavus program record with 11 extra points made in Saturday’s 80-58 win at Buena Vista. He went a perfect 11-for-11 on PAT tries, breaking the previous record of nine set by Brendan Boche in 2015 against Carleton. Abegglen added a 24-yard field goal, making him a perfect 12-for-12 through the uprights and accounting for 14 of the Gusties’ program-record 80 points on the day. He also had 10 kickoffs for 559 yards, averaging 55.9 yards per kick. For his performance, Abegglen has been named MIAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week.

athletics.blog.gustavus.edu

