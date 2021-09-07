CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Monarch

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiZrz_0bp2cXql00

Susan Sarandon as a country music queen? We’re listening.

The Oscar winner has been tapped to lead Monarch , Fox’s straight-to-series country music drama, TVLine has learned.

Per the official logline, Monarch is a “Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman. Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette ‘Nicky’ Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.”

Sarandon will star as Dottie, while Anna Friel ( Pushing Daisies ) will play Nicky.

Though she’s primarily known for her work on the big screen, Sarandon has held down roles on several major TV shows, Search Party, Ray Donovan, Rick and Morty, 30 Rock and Rescue Me . In addition to pushing Daisies, Friel is known for her work on shows like The Girlfriend Experience and American Odyssey .

Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner on the series, executive-producing alongside writer/creator Melissa London Hilfers, The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Director Jason Ensler will also serve as an EP on the series premiere.

Does Monarch sound like music to your ears? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the series below.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Spike Lee Docuseries Finale, 9/11 Tribute Concert and More

On TV this Saturday: Spike Lee’s NYC Epicenters ends, Brad Paisley and Common commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and Dan Stevens/Judi Dench’s Blithe Spirit debuts on Showtime. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox. College Football. CNN. Shine a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Legends of Tomorrow Character Exits, Ranked — Who Do You Miss Most?

The Waverider’s (figurative) revolving door continues to spin on Legends of Tomorrow. Just this past Sunday, the CW series said goodbye to two more teammates — and they’re hardly the first characters to depart the time-ship. In fact, more than a dozen crew members have come and gone over the past six seasons, leaving fans shocked and/or distraught on more than one occasion.
TV SERIES
TVLine

AGT Sets Season 16 Finalists: Did the Right Acts Make It? See the Full List

And then there were 10. With the grand finale just a week away, Wednesday’s live episode of America’s Got Talent eliminated six more acts, revealing the official lineup of Season 16 finalists. As always, those on the chopping block tonight were the acts that performed on Tuesday: vocal trio 1aChord,...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Jason Ensler
Person
Anna Friel
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Josh Sasse Joins Fox Musical Drama Series

Former Galavant star Josh Sasse has been tapped as a lead in another music-driven series, Fox’s county music dynasty drama Monarch, which is slated for a midseason launch. Sasse has joined Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto in the straight-to-series project from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen. Monarch is a multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans, who are headed by the insanely talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Beth Ditto Boards Fox Musical Drama

Actress and musician Beth Ditto is joining the cast of the Fox musical drama Monarch in a leading role. Ditto will tackle the role of Gigi Taylor-Roman, the youngest daughter of country music legends Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon) and Albie Roman (Trace Adkins). Although very close to her sister and heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel), in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, in spite of her incredible singing voice. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music,...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Susan Sarandon And Anna Friel to Star

All-New Country Music-Themed Family Drama, Wholly Owned and Financed by FOX Entertainment,. Beginning Sunday, January 30, Immediately Following NFC Championship on FOX. Sarandon to Play Family Matriarch; Friel Cast as Heir to the Throne. Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (“Thelma & Louise,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Feud”) and Golden Globe winner...
TV & VIDEOS
KBOE Radio

TRACE ADKINS LANDS LEAD ROLE IN FOX COUNTRY DRAMA

Trace Adkins has landed the lead role in Fox’s upcoming drama series “Monarch,” joining Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. Trace will play Abie Roman, the reigning king of country music, who has created a country music dynasty with his wife Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon. According to the description...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Star#Romans#Search Party#Rock And Rescue Me#Daisies#The Jackal Group#Sandbox Entertainment
themusicuniverse.com

Trace Adkins cast in Fox’s ‘Monarch’

Country star cast in leading role in mid-season country music drama series. Multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins has been cast in a leading role in Monarch, FOX Entertainment’s highly anticipated midseason drama from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen. Adkins joins previously announced cast members Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.
CELEBRITIES
wgxa.tv

Casting underway for new country music drama series filming in Macon

MACON, Ga. -- A new country music drama series titled "Monarch" is filming in Macon -- and actors are needed. Central Casting Georgia says male and female actors are wanted to "portray upscale event attendees at a country music awards show." The FOX Entertainment series stars "Thelma & Louise" actress...
MACON, GA
Variety

Hilary Swank to Star in ABC Drama Pilot From Tom McCarthy Set at Alaska Newspaper

Hilary Swank is set to star in a drama from Tom McCarthy that has been ordered to pilot at ABC, Variety has learned. In the untitled series, a star journalist (Swank) moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. McCarthy is writing and directing the pilot in addition to serving as executive producer under his Slow Pony banner. Swank will executive produce in addition to starring. Bert Salke of Co-lab21, Melissa Wells of Slow Pony, and Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley of the Anchorage Daily News will...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

TVLine Items: Hilary Swank's ABC Pilot, Hayley Atwell Is Lara Croft and More

Hilary Swank is getting into the reporting game: The Oscar-winning actress will star as a journalist in an untitled ABC drama pilot written and directed by Tom McCarthy (The Loudest Voice, The Station Agent), TVLine has learned. Swank’s character “moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage,” reads the official synopsis. Swank — whose TV credits include Awake, Trust and Beverly Hills, 90210 — will also serve as an executive producer on the project alongside McCarthy. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Hayley Atwell (Agent...
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Briefs : Sarandon, Friel, Aquaman 2, Sniff, MIB 4, more Sopranos movies

Country music drama “Monarch”, set to air on FOX next January, will star Susan Saranadon and Anna Friel as the founder and heir to a music dynasty that’s threatening to crumble around them. [More…]. Director James Wan has unveiled a look at Arthur Curry’s new ‘suit’, as well as Patrick...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy