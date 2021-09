Campaign and co-op are integral parts of the Call of Duty experience that players expect every year. It’s multiplayer that turned Call of Duty into the juggernaut it remains today, however, with both Infinity Ward and Treyarch continuously building it out over the years. Sledgehammer Games has only been around for two games (Advanced Warfare and WWII), whose controversial multiplayer additions (Jetpacks in the former and the Divisions system in the latter) have vanished from the multiplayer experience. With Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games appears to be playing it safe, following Infinity Ward’s footsteps and building a game that lifts heavily from 2019s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. We got a chance to check out the multiplayer ahead of the upcoming beta to see how Vanguard’s multiplayer is shaping up and see what Sledgehammer has in store for the franchise.

