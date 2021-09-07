CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Here’s a look at how farmers grow chili peppers

By Lisa Scheid
Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to picking chili peppers, farmer James Weaver can do it without gloves but some of his customers need protection from the capsaicin, the chemical that makes the peppers hot and can give a burning sensation. “My hands are pretty calloused so it doesn’t bother me but I’ve...

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
snntv.com

Urban farmer teaches others how to grow fresh food without pesticides

BRADENTON- A Bradenton urban farmer is teaching others how to grow food without any harmful pesticides. Chris Dawes... the CEO of Tru Farm began gardening as just a hobby. Once he realized how harmful most fertilizers were to the environment, he set out to find ways to grow fresh food without hurting the earth. Dawes began experimenting in St Croix due to its fertile atmosphere, but just recently moved operations to Bradenton. After five years of trial and error, Dawes is seeing his lots of production from his plants. Now, he is showing others how to do it. He conducts in home garden visits and shows other gardeners how they can grow fresh food without killing off bugs and other plants in the process.
BRADENTON, FL
agnetwest.com

Helpful Tips to Improve Your Chili Pepper Harvest

What you need to know to help improve your chili pepper harvest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Chilis bring the heat to your culinary dishes, and they’re a fantastic option for new gardeners. These plants tend to produce well even if you don’t pay much attention to them.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili Peppers#Hot Peppers#Chile Pepper#Meadow View Farm#Middle Eastern#African#Handplant#Trinidad#Pepperjoe Com#Jpgs
eatwell101.com

29 Delicious Recipes with Chili Peppers

Chili Pepper Recipes – If you’re looking for the best chile pepper recipes ideas, you’ve come to the right place. Here you’ll find easy recipes with chilies: chicken casserole with pickled chili, spicy garlic shrimp and white beans, chicken stuffed chile Rellenos and so much more. Enjoy!. Best Chile Pepper...
RECIPES
WYTV.com

A chili pepper is actually a fruit

This comes to us from a book about to be published in late September: The Secret History of Food by Matt Siegel. We can start to taste something sugary when it's 5,000 parts per million...we can sense salt when it's 2,000 parts for million. We can sense capsaicin when it's one part per million. Capsaicin is a chemical compound that makes chili peppers hot. The chili pepper is not a vegetable, it's actually a fruit, a berry. The capsaicin in it is a defense mechanism so predators don't eat it. Birds are immune to capsaicin because they eat but don't digest the seeds. The seeds pass through their bodies and are scattered everywhere. Humans crush the seeds with our teeth so we must be punished. Our nose runs to protect our nasal passages and we cough and maybe sneeze to do that, too, eyes water to protect our corneas, excess saliva gushes to clean our mouth...and this goes for other creatures tempted to eat a chili pepper. Makers of wallpaper have used capsaicin in their glue to keep rodents from chewing on it and some car makers have started using capsaicin in their tape wrapped around electrical wires to keep rodents away. We may have started using chili peppers to preserve food. The crushed seeds kill bacteria and cover the taste and smell of food that isn't the freshest. So you'll find spicier foods in hotter climates where preserving food can be a challenge. And maybe it's our sense of adventure: we have to ride that roller coaster.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Community Impact Houston

Hot pepper farmers market Magno Farms coming in 2022 to Montgomery

Magno Farms will open in spring 2022 in Montgomery. The business will be a farmers market made up of various vendors with a focus on hot peppers, hot sauce and salsa. Owners Gabe and Helen Magno said they are dedicating the business to their son Gabriel Magno III who died in 2019. The farmers market is slated for 24390 W. FM 1097, Montgomery. 936-888-3276. www.facebook.com/magnofarmsllc.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Reading Eagle

Here are some tips for your fall garden clean-up

To spare or not to spare — that is the question when it’s time to put the garden to bed. What to do, what not to do! Some things are obvious: always keep your garden clean. Should you see evidence of pests or disease such as mildew, dispose of the unhealthy material immediately. That unhealthy material is not fit for your compost pile.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Guardian

How to grow next year’s tulips

As anyone who has planted tulips knows, the first year is big and bold, the second year less so. There’s the myth that most bedding types of tulips won’t reflower in their second year. I’ve found this largely untrue; it’s just that the blooms get much, much smaller. This is...
GARDENING
Lima News

Jerry Zezima: Farmer Pepper’s Lonely Heartburn Band

I like to think I’m hot stuff, even in winter. But whenever I look in the mirror to shave, I come to the sad realization that I’m not so sizzling after all. Still, I almost needed to call the fire department when I ate some peppers I picked at a farm whose owner is one cool dude.
ENTERTAINMENT
andnowuknow.com

G&R Farms Extends Growing America’s Farmers Program; Raises $88,000 for Future Farmers of America; Walt Dasher and Gary W. Black Discuss

GLENVILLE, GA - As members of fresh produce, we understand the important role that farmers play in not only our industry, but the entire food system. Supporting the future of agricultural growth and the next generation of produce leaders, G&R Farms partnered with thirteen regional and national retail operators across the U.S. throughout the months of May and June to raise almost $90,000 to go toward scholarship and grant funds for Future Farmers of America (FFA) students in 22 states.
AGRICULTURE
augustachronicle.com

America’s Farmers ‘Grow Communities’ farmer donation to county 4-H

Local farmer Stuart Boykin recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers "Grow Communities donation to Screven County Extension 4-H. Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most-worthy causes.
AGRICULTURE
lacucinaitaliana.com

Spaghetti With Squid, Garlic, and Chili Pepper

Clean the squid. Rinse and drain them. Clean two chili peppers, remove the seeds and ribs, and mince. Cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling salted water until nearly al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta cooking water. 4. Meanwhile, heat 1/2 cup oil in a large...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
RECIPES
Well+Good

10 Healthy, Protein-Packed Dinners for Two (That Are So Easy To Make)

Ask anyone who lives alone or with one other person and they'll tell you that creating scaled-down dinners can be tricky. First, unless you love cooking, it can be difficult to work up the motivation to spend the better part of the evening making a meal that isn't going to be enjoyed by very many mouths. Second, most recipes automatically assume you want to make four to six servings. Cool, if you want to have the same meal on repeat all week—but otherwise, at least a portion of it is going to end up in the back of your fridge completely forgotten about.
RECIPES
audacy.com

Melissa's Pineapple Chili Recipe

On-air this morning, Melissa, Austin, and Cort all shared their go-to recipes for when they have to prepare a dish. Note, we've all openly admitted that we are not cooks. Melissa brought her Pineapple Chili to the table, Austin said Ragu Spaghetti, and Cort talked about his Pineapple Bruschetta. Why is pineapple on our minds? So, we opened up the text and phone lines to let YOU decide which recipe you want to hear and the winner is...Melissa's Pineapple Chili. Now, I admit it does sound interested. A blend of flavors you wouldn't expect to see with each other...but that's what makes it great and unique. Here's how you can make Melissa's signature dish:
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Chili Butternut Squash Soup with White Beans

Chili Butternut Squash Soup with White Beans – White bean with sweet butternut squash makes this healthy vegan soup so hearty and comforting! Chile peppers, butternut squash, and white beans are simmered into a flavorful broth full of vegetables specked with baby kale leaves. Enjoy this chili butternut soup for a cold evening! Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free – Enjoy!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy