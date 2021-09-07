CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Another Democrat readies campaign for governor

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis City Councilmember JB Smiley Jr. is preparing to run for governor in 2022. He is the fourth Democrat to have filed paperwork with state authorities allowing him to raise money for his effort. Smiley, an attorney, was first elected to the city council in 2019. He was previously a...

WRAL

Biden calls Democrat governor challenger a 'Trump clone'

It's decision day in California in a race that will have an impact from coast to coast, voters are deciding whether or not to dump Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. His top challenger -- provocative far-right radio talk show host Larry Elder -- or in the view of President Biden -- a Trump clone.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
foxsanantonio.com

Senate Democrats unveil Voting Rights Bill

A new voting rights bill has been drawn up by a group of eight senate democrats as part of a compromise in the hopes of getting the needed support to move the bill forward. The proposed legislation could be brought up for a vote as early as next week by senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
CONGRESS & COURTS
chescotimes.com

County Democrats kick off fall campaign for row offices

WEST CHESTER — United Chesco, the Democratic PAC for six countywide candidates for this year’s Court Of Common Pleas and Row Office elections, kick off the final stretch to Election Day with the launch of their new website, unitedchesco.org. The six county candidates — Patricia Maisano for Treasurer, Sophia Garcia-Jackson...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Person
Karl Dean
Person
Bob Corker
ourquadcities.com

DeJear ready to work with Republicans if elected Iowa governor

Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation. DeJear discussed at length how she would get the legislation she wants enacted with a likely Republican majority in the legislature. You can see it in full in the video...
IOWA STATE
KHBS

Four Democratic candidates for Arkansas governor talk with voters

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Four Democratic candidates for Governor of Arkansas participated in a meeting with the Democratic Party of Sebastian County Monday evening. Anthony Bland, Chris Jones, James Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays are vying for votes in their party's May 2022 primary. The winner will proceed to the general election in November 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
WRAL

Democrat announces bid for Arkansas lieutenant governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A graduate student from northwest Arkansas who advocates for foster families announced Thursday her candidacy for lieutenant governor, becoming the first Democrat to do so. Kelly Krout, a former foster parent from Lowell, said she would seek the Democratic nomination for the state’s No. 2 constitutional...
ARKANSAS STATE
NJ.com

Democratic committee earmarks $400K for Murphy re-election, legislative campaigns

Gov. Phil Murphy and other legislators are getting $400,000 worth of assistance from the Democratic National Committee. That’s how much the party is pouring into the state’s elections this fall, including for governor and state Legislature. New Jersey and Virginia are the only states electing governors and legislators this fall, and those races often are considered bellwethers for subsequent midterm elections the following year.
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Democrats' campaign arm puts spotlight on GOP Covid misinformation

The House Democrats' campaign arm is amplifying their warnings that the GOP's dangerous rhetoric and misinformation about Covid-19 is threatening to harm public health and thwart economic progress — a preview of how Democrats on the campaign trail plan to address a crisis that is still consuming both the country and Joe Biden's presidency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradopolitics.com

Democratic Senate Campaign Fund announces new leadership

Madeline Zann has been named executive director of the Democratic Senate Campaign Fund, an announcement made Wednesday by Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. Zann has been the fund's finance director since the spring, according to the announcement. But don't go looking in TRACER...
BOULDER, CO
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Estacada News

Sandy mayor announces campaign for Oregon governor seat

Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary. It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor. Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022. Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to run for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's...
OREGON STATE
Bakersfield Now

Governor Newsom campaigning against Recall Election in Fresno

FRESNO Calif, (FOX26) — Governor Gavin Newsom did not mince words as he addressed a crowd at Carpenter Hall in Fresno Thursday. “The consequences couldn’t be more pronounced, couldn’t be more sharp. This is about life and death. This is a serious moment in our history.”. Governor Newsom spoke Thursday...
FRESNO, CA
Roll Call Online

How Republicans are set to boost Democratic turnout in 2022

ANALYSIS — Just as Democrats were starting to watch their chances of maintaining majorities in Congress get washed out to sea with President Joe Biden’s declining job approval ratings, Republicans have handed them at least one, and maybe two, life preservers for the 2022 elections. With the historical trend of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salina Post

Sen. Marshall endorses Schmidt campaign for governor

TOPEKA —Senator Roger Marshall announced Tuesday he is going to support Attorney General Derek Schmidt's bid for Governor. Marshall wrote on social media, "I was saddened to hear of the diagnosis of my friend Dr. Jeff Colyer. His health and family are top priority, and he will be in our family prayers as he’s begins his cancer treatment. He has an excellent prognosis and I know he will defeat this disease."
TOPEKA, KS
newjerseyhills.com

Madison Democrats announce Sept. 19 campaign kick-off picnic

MADISON – Borough Councilwoman Debra Coen and Board of Health President Eric Range, together with the Madison Democratic Committee (MDC), invite the public to the Madison Democrats’ annual campaign kick-off picnic to be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the home of Marianne McConnell at 142 Ridgedale Ave.
MADISON, NJ
marketresearchtelecast.com

California governor gambles for office in vital election for Democrats

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, is staking his future in a special impeachment election on Tuesday. The democrat must survive in office at a time when the pandemic remits in the most populous region of the country (39.5 million), gigantic fires consume the northern part of the territory, the State suffers its worst drought in more than a century and several cities live for some months a rebound in the insecurity indexes. With almost everything against him, the politician must prevail in an effort organized by supporters of the Republican party who believe the stars have aligned to move the entity to the conservative side for the first time in 18 years. It is not only the local control of the State that is at stake. It is vital for Democrats to maintain control of California in the midst of 2022. That explains the number of high profiles who traveled from Washington in recent weeks to join the “No” campaign, which aims to leave Newsom, from 53 years, in power until November 2022, when he will be able to run for reelection. Vice President Kamala Harris, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were just a few of those who came to her defense. The latest accolade came Monday night with President Joe Biden’s visit to Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Former governors to co-chair KarenTaylor Robson campaign

Two former Arizona governors have signed on to help Republican Karrin Taylor Robson in her bid for the 2022 office. Republicans Fife Symington and Jan Brewer will serve as co-chairs of Taylor Robson’s campaign, it was announced Monday. “Gov. Brewer and Gov. Symington truly embody what it means to put...
POLITICS

