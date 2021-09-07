Another Democrat readies campaign for governor

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, is staking his future in a special impeachment election on Tuesday. The democrat must survive in office at a time when the pandemic remits in the most populous region of the country (39.5 million), gigantic fires consume the northern part of the territory, the State suffers its worst drought in more than a century and several cities live for some months a rebound in the insecurity indexes. With almost everything against him, the politician must prevail in an effort organized by supporters of the Republican party who believe the stars have aligned to move the entity to the conservative side for the first time in 18 years. It is not only the local control of the State that is at stake. It is vital for Democrats to maintain control of California in the midst of 2022. That explains the number of high profiles who traveled from Washington in recent weeks to join the “No” campaign, which aims to leave Newsom, from 53 years, in power until November 2022, when he will be able to run for reelection. Vice President Kamala Harris, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were just a few of those who came to her defense. The latest accolade came Monday night with President Joe Biden’s visit to Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO