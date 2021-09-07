CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge chicken eatery chain taps Broadway location

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baton Rouge-based parent company of national fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its second Nashville located in the heart of downtown. According to permit application submitted to the Metro Codes Department, the restaurant will be located at 208-210 Broadway. Atlanta-based private investment and asset management group The Ardent Companies created TAC Lower Broadway LLC for the $16 million purchase in late 2015 of the buildings and structures with addresses of 212 Broadway (FedEx Office) and 102 Third Ave. N.

