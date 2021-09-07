Road Rage Leads to Shooting in Santa Monica
Santa Monica police investigating September 6 incident. Santa Monica police are investigating an incident of road rage that led to a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on September 6 around 1:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Yorkshire Avenue and Pico Boulevard. At the same time, an additional caller reported a hit and run near the same location, police noted.smmirror.com
