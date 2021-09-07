Loudoun Education Foundation Taps Nadler as Executive Director
The Loudoun Education Foundation has named Danielle Nadler its new executive director. Nadler has been a fixture in local education for over a decade. Prior to joining the Loudoun Education Foundation as director of communications, she was the managing editorof Loudoun Now, and part of the team that launched the paper in 2015. She worked as a newspaper journalist in Minnesota, California, and Nevada before coming to Virginia.loudounnow.com
