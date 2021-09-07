Special Weather Statement issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delta; Menominee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Delta and central Menominee Counties through 400 PM EDT/300 PM CDT/ At 328 PM EDT/228 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of La Branche to 9 miles north of Stephenson. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gladstone and Rapid River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH