CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delta; Menominee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Delta and central Menominee Counties through 400 PM EDT/300 PM CDT/ At 328 PM EDT/228 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of La Branche to 9 miles north of Stephenson. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gladstone and Rapid River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, MI
County
Menominee County, MI
City
Stephenson, MI
City
Gladstone, MI
City
Rapid River, MI
City
Menominee, MI
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Doppler

Comments / 0

Community Policy