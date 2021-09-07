'No Shelf Life Now': The Big Business of Interpolating Old Songs for New Hits

Everything being relative, the 2021 MTV VMAs represented a big rebound from the all-time low point of last year’s show, which ended up being pre-recorded without an audience due to pandemic conditions, yet which had everyone involved weirdly trying to pretend that the show was going out live, complete with canned laughter and applause. This year, it was back to “got live if you want it,” and sometimes the show was even lively as well as live, although there was nothing we’ll remember one-twentieth as long as we remember the Iconic Moments from decades past that were wistfully mentioned in passing. If Doja Cat wearing a chair on her head was the closest we were going to get to Britney wearing a snake around her neck, maybe we’ve been just starved enough for real-time irreverence at an awards show that we’ll take it.

