La Roja faced Kosovo this evening in a crucial World Cup qualifier. Luis Enrique’s side went into the game top of Group B, but having played two games more than second-placed Sweden, and given only the side that finishes first in each group is guaranteed a place in Qatar three points was a must. They delivered; Pablo Fornals scored in the first half and Ferran Torres struck in the second to ensure Spain won the game 2-0, and given Sweden lost 2-1 in Greece it was a very good night’s work indeed.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO