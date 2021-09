Mexico is one of the most Catholic countries in the world, and yet on Tuesday, its Supreme Court unanimously ruled to decriminalize abortion in all of its 32 states. The ruling comes years after activism by women’s groups, according to Washington Post correspondent Mary Beth Sheridan. Prior to the ruling, abortion was legal in just four Mexican states. In other states, jail time was possible for people trying to get an abortion or helping someone get an abortion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO