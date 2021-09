President Joe Biden blamed the wildfires engulfing parts of Idaho and other western states on global warming, the effects of which he claimed can only get worse. Biden made the comments at a Monday roundtable in Boise, Idaho, where he was briefed on the efforts against the wildfires by Republican Gov. Brad Little, as well as federal and state fire officials at the National Interagency Fire Center.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO