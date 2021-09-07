CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Healthy Table virtual workshop returns with holiday meal prep

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe, but the holiday season is just around the corner again, and many people will look forward to cooking festive meals. “A Healthy Table, Festive Feasts” is a special holiday-themed virtual cook-along workshop with University of Florida family and consumer sciences (FCS) experts. One admission grants access to all four hour-long sessions: Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Central.

Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Reddit Thinks Taco Bell Might Be Adding These Combo Meals

Images of new Taco Bell combo meals have been making the rounds on the Taco Bell subreddit. One is a cheddar chicken quesadilla combo that offers the quesadilla, a crunchy taco, and a large drink for $6.79. The other is a Cravings Trio that allows you to pick either a large drink or medium freeze to go with a combo of two of the following four foods: a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, a Chalupa Supreme, a Cheese Quesadilla, or a Crunchwrap Supreme. Together, these three only cost $5.
RESTAURANTS
#Holiday Season#Healthy Recipe#Soups#Pumpkin Soup#Comfort Foods#Food Drink#University Of Florida
chatelaine.com

55 Ways To Cook The Best September Produce

September might be the best time of the year for fresh fruits and vegetables. Farmers’ markets, and even big-box grocery stores, seem to be overflowing with beautiful produce ripe for the picking. And if your eyes are bigger than your tummy, there are easy ways to preserve this month’s bounty so you can enjoy fresh flavours throughout the late fall and winter. Here’s what you should shop for (and make) well in to October.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

What Time Does Burger King Breakfast End? Here Are the Hours for 2021

Burger King's breakfast menu offers delicious and quick breakfast items for everyone, including hash browns, English muffins and chocolate milk for the kids. But if you're in the mood for Burger King's Egg and Cheese Croissan'wich (which, by the way, made it onto our healthy fast food list!) or any other of the breakfast items at night, know that you won't be in luck. Unfortunately, you can't grab breakfast from the burger joint at just any time of the day.
RESTAURANTS
University of Florida

A Healthy Table – Festive Feasts

A Healthy Table virtual workshop returns with holiday meal prep. It’s hard to believe, but the holiday season is just around the corner again, and many people will look forward to cooking festive meals. “A Healthy Table, Festive Feasts” is a special holiday-themed virtual cook-along workshop with University of Florida...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Holiday Meal Ina Garten Loves To Cook Every Year

If you watch Ina Garten's Food Network show, "Barefoot Contessa," you may wind up with the impression that every day is a "Holiday Chez Garten." She does love her entertaining, after all, and even when it's just her and her husband, Jeffrey Garten, the two of them appear to be living in the lap of luxury at their East Hamptons home. While she did admit to People that she struggled a bit during the early quarantine days when she found herself having to rough it out with the pantry staples she had on hand, anyone who once ran a gourmet grocery store isn't exactly going to be slumming it with boxed mac and cheese.
RECIPES
SuncoastPost

Are You Meal Prepping?

Meal prepping has become my weekend pastime. I love the routine of shopping for fresh ingredients, then turning on the tunes and working in a cleaned kitchen to prepare a number of dishes that we will warm up throughout the week. Time savings and healthy eating? I am in. When...
RECIPES
seattleschild.com

School-night meal idea: Try a quick, healthy tostada Tuesday

I inherited my mother’s ability to whip up meals “en un dos por tres,” as she used to say while I was growing up in South Texas. It means “in no time at all,” and she would prepare a homemade dish to feed our family of three – fast. Now I too have my go-to quick-prep meals to feed my own family of three, especially having returned to work full time after a break to be my daughter’s primary caretaker.
RECIPES
WISH-TV

Quick and easy tips for making healthy, nutritious meals for your family

Most modern families face busy schedules with work, school, extra-curricular programs and limited time. Donna Bozzo, family, lifestyle expert and TV host joined us today to show how to create meals for your entire family as they head back to in-person school and the office for the first time in months.
RECIPES
Delta County Independent

Make-ahead meals for tasty holiday dinners

Individuals may be presented with plenty of opportunities to cook for a crowd over the course of a typical year. But no time of year is more synonymous with large sit-down meals than the holiday season. Certain foods, such as pasta dishes and casseroles, are ideal dishes to cook for...
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Outpost easy back to school, healthy snacks and meals

In a rush to get the kids off to school? Don’t forget to feed them before they get out of the house. Brian is at Outpost Natural Foods with a quick fix to fight morning hunger. About Outpost Natural Foods (website) Welcome to Outpost Natural Foods, where we love good...
FOOD & DRINKS
eatwell101.com

15-Minute Pepper Steak Stir Fry Meal Prep

Pepper Steak Stir Fry Meal Prep – This pepper steak stir-fry meal prep recipe tastes better than take-out and is super healthy with this low-carb twist: riced cauliflower! You can make this restaurant-quality meal prep recipe in less than 20 minutes and stack it for lunch during the week. You’ll love this pepper steak stir-fry meal prep – Enjoy!
RECIPES
Times Union

Pre® Brands Brings Healthy Options to The Table at The GIANT Company

100% Grass-Fed & Grass-Finished Beef Now Available in Time for Labor Day Weekend. Pre® Brands, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the better-for-you beef category, continues expansion in the east with The GIANT Company. "Clean eating is accelerating across all...
AGRICULTURE
skinnytaste.com

7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (September 6-12)

A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner and a shopping list. Recipes include macros and WW Points. My heart goes out to all of those affected by Hurricane Ida, I know the impacts of this storm were felt far and wide. I also hope that those going back to school for the first time have a safe and healthy year. Don’t forget to check out some of my back to school recipes like Banana Bread Muffin in a Mug for breakfast, Bento Box Turkey Roll Ups for lunch or my Easiest Pasta and Broccoli for an quick dinner on a busy school night.
RECIPES
valdostatoday.com

VCS Nutrition Program provides pickup meals for virtual students

One of the highest priorities for Valdosta City Schools Nutrition Program is to ensure students receive nutritious meals in the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Valdosta City Schools Nutrition Program will provide school meals for all virtual enrolled students. Parents/guardians can pick up all meals for virtual students at two designated site locations: W.G. Nunn Elementary & Pinevale Elementary Schools from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
WSAZ

Meal prep tips and recipes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Back-to-school can be a stressful time for families, and the upcoming school year is going to be a challenge as parents and kids balance a return to school while most of the country is still navigating a changing work/life balance. We’re trying to make meal time...
HUNTINGTON, WV
TODAY.com

Buy these 10 foods and make a week's worth of healthy meals

The time you put into meal prep can make it easy for you to eat a balanced meal, even if you get home late, you’re too tired to cook, or life throws you another curve ball — scenarios when you might otherwise be inclined to order takeout. In fact, meal...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

This Vegan Cashew Cream Is My Idea of Meal Prep

Meal prepping means different things to different people. For some, it’s all about batch cooking, preparing a variety of meals in one go which are then pragmatically portioned into containers for the fridge or freezer. Others are make-ahead cooks, opting for super-sized meals that can be kept in the fridge and enjoyed for days on end—think lasagna, curries, braises, ragus and soups.
RECIPES

