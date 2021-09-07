HEAT VISION AND JACK with Jack Black and Owen Wilson as a Talking Motorcycle Is the Greatest TV Series That Never Aired

So it's been a week since Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty dropped the bomb that was the two-episode, one-hour fifth season finale "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack" (check out our review here). Aside from trying to pick apart Evil Morty's overall plan, the new intel we have on Rick's backstory (more on that in a minute), and some choice clues sprinkled throughout the season-ender, we have to get something off of our chest. It's Sunday and we're going through a wee bit of withdrawal, especially as we push down the dread we're feeling that Season 6 might be another year away. So to help ease ourselves off the Adult Swim series, we have two light-hearted updates to help decompress. First up, Harmon checks in from what can best be described as a "DIY con"- and he might be onto something.

