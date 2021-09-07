CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HEAT VISION AND JACK with Jack Black and Owen Wilson as a Talking Motorcycle Is the Greatest TV Series That Never Aired

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1999 Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty) and Rob Schrab (Rick and Morty, Creepshow) wrote a pilot for a crazy sci-fi series titled Heat Vision and Jack. The pilot was directed by Ben Stiller, and it starred Jack Black and Owen Wilson. This is probably one of the greatest...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Not Even Considering Black Adam Hybrid Release

Based on his recent and upcoming filmography, Dwayne Johnson is hardly averse to the idea of seeing one of his projects debut on streaming. The actor even stated that it was important for audiences to have the option of purchasing Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus Premier Access, and strong sales combined with solid box office saw a sequel given the green light in short order.
MOVIES
uncrazed.com

Owen Wilson Cast In Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

Owen Wilson is the latest star to join the cast of Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion‘. The new film, based on a Disney World ride by the same name, already includes Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield among it’s cast. Other films based on Disney attractions include ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ and the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Creator's Son Comments on Quentin Tarantino Movie

Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has some concerns about the idea of a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie. While Paramount Pictures has several Star Trek film projects in various stages of development, Tarantino's has long been the most controversial simply by having his name attached. The public knows little about Tarantino's pitch, though reports suggest it's inspired by the gangster-themed Star Trek episode "A Piece of the Action." However, Tarantino's signature, pulpy style seems to many fans at odds with Star Trek's philosophies and aesthetic, and Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Star Trek Movie Will Be Rated R. Roddenberry feels that part of his job is maintaining what is essential about his father's Star Trek vision. He admits this Tarantino movie idea is something with which he's struggling.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Dan Harmon
GeekTyrant

Trailer For Season 2 of Emmy-Winning Netflix Series THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

Netflix has released the trailer for their second season of the Emmy-winning series The Babysitters Club. The series is based on the beloved best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin that centers around the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer as middle-schoolers and best friends who are figuring out their complicated ever-changing lives as they start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Jack Black Comedy Is Topping Netflix’s US Charts

Class is back in session. FlixPatrol reports School of Rock is the sixth most popular film on Netflix in the US today. The 2003 comedy starring Jack Black was added to the streaming service on Sep. 1, and it has since gained the attention of nostalgic fans. The enduring appeal...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rick And Morty
EW.com

Batman podcast The Audio Adventures reveals Jeffrey Wright's Dark Knight, Rosario Dawson's Catwoman, and more

The first trailer and extended clip from HBO Max's new podcast reveals its cast of characters. Gather round to hear 10 tales of life and death in Gotham City. EW can exclusively reveal a sneak peek at Batman: The Audio Adventures, a new narrative-driven podcast narrated by funnyman Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, 30 Rock) and featuring the voice of Jeffrey Wright as the Caped Crusader.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Aquaman Goes Full-On Comedy in Trailer For AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS

We’ve got a new trailer to share with you for HBO Max’s upcoming DC animated series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and it really leans into the comedic silliness and bubbly cartoon style. I’m not a fan of this animation style at all, but this show is definitely being targeted at kids.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood Cast in 'Eraser' Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels star Dominic Sherwood has been cast to lead the reboot of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film Eraser by Warner Brothers. Originally reported by Deadline, the 31-year-old English actor will be filling Schwarzenegger's shoes as the lead of the Eraser reboot titled Eraser: Reborn.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GeekTyrant

New Trailer For The Animated Comedy Robot Adventure Film RON'S GONE WRONG

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for Locksmith Animation’s new animated comedy adventure movie Ron’s Gone Wrong. The film tells the story of Barney, “a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his ‘Best Friend out of the Box.’ Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.”
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

MALIGNANT Is An Outrageous Horror Mystery With The Strangest Twist Ever | MOVIE REVIEW

Malignant is the latest film from horror master James Wan and stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Susanna Thompson. This time Wan takes on an entirely unique and creative approach to horror with a twist that would impress M. Night Shyamalan himself. But how does it stack up to Wan’s iconic horror classics like Saw, The Conjuring and Insidious?
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

First Look at Squirrel Girl From Marvel's Canceled NEW WARRIORS Series

A few years ago Marvel was developing a New Warriors series that actually sounded very promising. The series was being developed for Freeform, but it ended up being canceled. Marvel screened the pilot episode for test audiences in 2017 and it reportedly tested through the roof! Audiences were loving it, Marvel was excited about it, so it’s kinda crazy that the project didn’t move forward. It’s a shame, I think this could have been a fun show!
TV SERIES
bleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty Withdrawal: Dan Harmon DIY Con; Rick's Backstory Recap

So it's been a week since Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty dropped the bomb that was the two-episode, one-hour fifth season finale "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack" (check out our review here). Aside from trying to pick apart Evil Morty's overall plan, the new intel we have on Rick's backstory (more on that in a minute), and some choice clues sprinkled throughout the season-ender, we have to get something off of our chest. It's Sunday and we're going through a wee bit of withdrawal, especially as we push down the dread we're feeling that Season 6 might be another year away. So to help ease ourselves off the Adult Swim series, we have two light-hearted updates to help decompress. First up, Harmon checks in from what can best be described as a "DIY con"- and he might be onto something.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

YELLOWSTONE Actor Luke Grimes Set to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller HELLO STRANGER

Luke Grimes, star of the hit series Yellowstone, as well as the Fifty Shades franchise, has signed on to star in the sci-fi thriller Hello Stranger. The film is being directed by April Mullen (Wander), from a screenplay penned by Ryan Christopher Churchill. Here’s the synopsis:. In Hello Stranger, a...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Rosario Dawson Jumps On Board Disney's HAUNTED MANSION Movie

Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion and joins the previously cast LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Owen Wilson. The movie is being directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People) from a script written by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters). There are still no story details...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Nicolas Cage Is Set to Star in His First Western THE OLD WAY

Nicolas Cage has been cast as the lead in an action Western film titled The Old Way. Believe it or not, this is the first Western that Cage will star in! It’s pretty crazy that it’s taken this long for Cage to star in a Western!. In The Old Way,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy