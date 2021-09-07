CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Brain Dead's “Metal” Wooden Clog is Bolstered With Vibram Soles

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to footwear, Brain Dead has often showed a penchant for designing with an unconventional mentality in an effort to offer the market unique products. In recent memory, the LA-based label has crafted an inline skates collaboration with THEM SKATES and a wacky ASICS GEL-Fratelli team-up with Kiko Kostadinov, and now it has just unveiled a quirky “Metal” Wooden Clog that’s reinforced with Vibram soles.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
NFL
SneakerFiles

Jordan 6-17-23 ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Soon

We recently showcased the ‘Carmine’ pair, and now we take a look at the ‘Black Metallic’ Jordan 6-17-23. The model last dropped in 2014 and so far for 2021, we have two colorways releasing. This Jordan 6-17-23 combines elements from the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 17. When...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from August 28th to September 3rd

Despite a commitment to innovation from the top players in the sneaker space, decades-old silhouettes continue making waves. The New Balance 550 from 1989, for example, has become the Boston-based brand’s darling, delivering compelling two-tone style after compelling two-tone style. The older, but also made-for-basketball Nike Dunk High has reveled in the spotlight for much longer (especially thanks to the success of Nike SB). Most recently, however, Peter Moore’s iconic design from 1985 has joined the Nike By You program, offering consumers to flex their creative muscles with custom pairs, or to simply recreate colorways they caught an “L” on. Elsewhere, the Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 1 from 1982 and 1987, respectively, also appeared in new styles ahead of their respective 40th and 35th anniversaries.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Here’s a Detailed Look at the Nike Air Jordan 4 "Shimmer"

First revealed back in June, Nike and Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 4 is set to arrive in a women’s exclusive “Shimmer” colorway. Ahead of the anticipated launch, sneaker insider @cheddar2345 has shared a detailed look at the kicks. The sneaker, dressed in a tan beige palette overall, makes the perfect...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Plus “Midnight Navy”

The Nike Air Max Plus might not boast the cachet it does overseas stateside, but it continues to infiltrate North America through compelling, rather accessible propositions. For its latest ensemble, Sean McDowell’s iconic design has employed a rather tonal “Midnight Navy” color. Mesh bases and their reinforcement at the toe,...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A New Speed-Lacing System Lands On The Nike Air Max 95

A year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to deliver compelling options to savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. For its latest proposition, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design has opted for an autumn-friendly “Khaki/Black” colorway complete with a non-standard speed-lacing system clad in “Total Orange.”. Slightly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Cordura-Covered Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In “Cargo Khaki”

As summer’s end fast approaches, NIKE, Inc. has begun swapping vibrant pastels and ultra-breathable footwear with more drab and protective options. Among those styles, handfuls of a Nike Air Force 1 Low featuring Cordura fabric are expected. Akin to previously-released weather-ready propositions from Nike Sportswear, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vibram#Metal#Clog#La#Asics#Chunky#Brain Dead Fabrications
Complex

Air Jordan 36: Weaving a Lighter Game Shoe

The Air Jordan 36 was officially unveiled by Jordan Brand today, but it already has an Olympic gold medal on its resume. Jayson Tatum wore the model, the latest from Michael Jordan’s multi-decade-spanning signature line, for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics—including during his 19-point and 7-rebound performance in USAB’s gold medal game.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 Collab Appears In “Baroque Brown”

Arguably one of the most influential men on the planet, Travis Scott has what some would call the “Midas Touch.” With every collaboration, be it with McDonald’s or Nike, La Flame garners roaring reception, some going as far to scream “Cactus Jack sent me” to unfortunate part-time workers. And with his latest project, which is likely to follow the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High and Low, it’s likely we’ll see many a fan buy their first pair of Air Max 1s.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache’s Sail Uppers Sit Atop A Black Sole

By bringing back some OG colorways and launching unique collaborations, Nike has been putting much effort into Nike Air Huarache‘s 30th Anniversary. The celebration continues with a new colorway that unexpectedly pairs a black sole with an understated base. This street-style gets a luxe look and feel by flaunting plush...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Chrome Hearts Drops Customized Nike Dunk Sneakers

Chrome Hearts doesn't do anything halfway, clearly. As part of its Sex Records New York pop-up, the venerable American luxury label is applying its inimitable taste for cheeky opulence to all kinda one-off collectibles, including toy cars, toilet paper, and some recognizable sneakers. Yup, those are Chrome Hearts-customized Nike Dunks...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Mustard Yellow Accents Appear On This Stealthy Nike Air Max 95

While a year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 hasn’t fallen into oblivion. On the contrary, it’s emerged in handfuls of compelling colorways throughout the year, which now include a black and yellow style. At a glance, the pair’s color palette could suggest an “Ultra” build...
APPAREL
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach-themed Nike shoe sold out in 15 minutes. What’s next for Chesapeake man who designed them?

Kenny Jones was driving back from New York when his stepmother called, saying a package arrived with his name on it. It was his birthday. His wife looked at him and said his shoes came in the mail. Jones designed a Virginia Beach-inspired Nike SB Dunk, which won an Instagram contest in March. The sneaker he originally drew on an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper went through a five-month ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hypebeast.com

Brain Dead Fabrications Opens in the Heart of Silverlake

For all the great retailers in Los Angeles’ Silverlake community, perhaps the most iconic of the bunch was the Army Surplus store. Anyone who has visited the area in the past 50 years most definitely has walked along its quirky ailes filled with all things workwear, military gear, and a host of interesting brands, garments, and accessories that kept you stocked and surprised with every visit. Last year, like many small businesses during the pandemic, the Army Surplus store sadly closed its doors, having serviced the community since the 1950s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Highsnobiety

Brain Dead Energy Absorber Zoccolo Clog Release, Info

Editor's Notes: Fashion is witnessing a clog renaissance. The wood-soled shoe, once confined to the feet of Dutch farmers and fishermen, is getting a trendy makeover thanks to a number of brands, most recently Brain Dead. The Los Angeles-based creative collective just launched the Energy Absorber Zoccolo, an Italian-made clog...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low ’Toasty’ Releasing in Oil Green

We have another Air Force 1 added to the new ‘Toasty’ collection, which will keep your feet warm during Fall and Winter. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an Oil Green, Sequoia, and Medium Olive color combination. A part of the brand’s ‘Move to Zero’ campaign, the pair is constructed with recycled materials. Next, we have fleece on the liner and insoles along with the ‘Toasty’ label. Other details include Nike’s pinwheel logo adorns the tongue while a White midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Gets The Seasonal “Wheat” Look

After a brief hiatus, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is back, appearing in a new Fall-appropriate “Wheat” colorway. And in doing so, the silhouette takes a further step into the lifestyle category. The construction is undoubtedly premium, opting for a thick, textured suede throughout. White embroidery, then, forms the Swoosh along the toe and heel, while matching — in color, not execution — laces, midsoles, and logo hits sit adjacent. Finally, a gum bottom rounds out the entire package, capping off a look far removed from the “Freshwater” offerings past.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy