Brain Dead's “Metal” Wooden Clog is Bolstered With Vibram Soles
When it comes to footwear, Brain Dead has often showed a penchant for designing with an unconventional mentality in an effort to offer the market unique products. In recent memory, the LA-based label has crafted an inline skates collaboration with THEM SKATES and a wacky ASICS GEL-Fratelli team-up with Kiko Kostadinov, and now it has just unveiled a quirky “Metal” Wooden Clog that’s reinforced with Vibram soles.hypebeast.com
