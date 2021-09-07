Here's how Metro could transform the Blue, Orange and Silver lines in the coming decades

Covid-19 continues to hinder the D.C. metro area’s health systems in just about every way. Many Greater Washington health care organizations are, regardless of the crisis, advancing construction projects — some in the works since prior to the pandemic and others that have sprung up since. Sure, several have stalled and more have evolved. But the majority are moving forward, hitting and nearing delivery dates, while bringing critical services to the communities they serve.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO