CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lackawanna County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Wayne, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Pike County, PA
State
New York State
County
Luzerne County, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Catskills#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Southern

Comments / 0

Community Policy