CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan, TX

If approved, Senate Bill 15 would allow school districts to offer virtual learning option

By Mekena Rodriguez
KBTX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pending Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval, Senate Bill 15 would give districts the option to provide virtual instruction this school year. Prior to the school year starting, Bryan ISD had discussed the option of a virtual academy but plans were put on hold when the legislative session ended after House Democrats staged a walkout ending the possible approval of House Bill 1468.

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Education
Bryan, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Education
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual School#School Districts#Legislature#Kbtx#House#Democrats#Sb 15#Schoology

Comments / 0

Community Policy