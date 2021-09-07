If approved, Senate Bill 15 would allow school districts to offer virtual learning option
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pending Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval, Senate Bill 15 would give districts the option to provide virtual instruction this school year. Prior to the school year starting, Bryan ISD had discussed the option of a virtual academy but plans were put on hold when the legislative session ended after House Democrats staged a walkout ending the possible approval of House Bill 1468.www.kbtx.com
