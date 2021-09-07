CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston Is The Latest Celebrity To Enter The Beauty Game

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston is many things — award-winning actor, pop culture icon, trendsetter — and now, she’s adding yet another accolade to the list: beauty aficionado. The 52-year-old is the next in a long line of celebrities to launch beauty brands. She announced the debut of her brand via a cryptic Instagram post last week — along with a couple of photos showing the star in a studio, she vaguely shared that “something’s coming” in the caption. However, Aniston also tagged the official account for her newfound company, LolaVie, whose posts indicate that the launch is happening on September 8.

