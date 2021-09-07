Jennifer Aniston Is The Latest Celebrity To Enter The Beauty Game

There is a little known rite of passage for Angelenos that caught Jennifer Aniston off guard when she first started driving in Hollywood. “I got my first car and someone said to me, ‘So, like, what’s the name of your car?’ And I was like, ‘What? You have to name your car in California?’” Nevertheless, Aniston obliged, dubbing her black Saab 900 “Lola”. “I always liked the song,” she says, referring to Sarah Vaughan’s "Whatever Lola Wants”, which has become something of a theme tune for the Friends star. “Whenever I’d show up, my friends would say, ‘Lola’s here!’”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO