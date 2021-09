HBO Max prices are now cheaper than ever thanks to a new ad-supported plan. You can get a one-month rolling contract for just $9.99 with ads, or $14.99 without, plus a few other tempting extras. Even with the new cheaper option, it's one of the costlier streaming services out there when you compare it to today's Disney Plus bundles, Hulu prices, and Apple TV+ costs. Given its unique content though and the super new movies, you might find it's your next essential service.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO